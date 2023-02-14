City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

MYD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 34,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,373. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

