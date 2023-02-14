City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 109,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 780,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 941,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $375,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,256. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

