City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 129,146 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 129,146 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 4.41% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

