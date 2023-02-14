City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 194,624 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,624 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,893. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.