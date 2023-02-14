City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 890,489 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890,489 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,372,301. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

