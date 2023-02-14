City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352,529 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF makes up 1.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

