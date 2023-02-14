Clarity Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,976. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.