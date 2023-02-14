Clarity Financial LLC Has $452,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $173.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

