Clarity Financial LLC Invests $328,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,379,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $77.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

