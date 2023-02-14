Clarity Financial LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,931,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,115,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.33 and a 200-day moving average of $158.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $562.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.23.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.