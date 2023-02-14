Clarity Financial LLC Sells 19,353 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.34. 760,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

