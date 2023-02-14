Clarity Financial LLC Sells 34,219 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,219 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 5,133,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365,928. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $168.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

