Clarity Financial LLC Sells 413,771 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413,771 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.2% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,268. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.