Clarity Financial LLC Takes $275,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,336. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.26.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

