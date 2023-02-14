Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.9 %
Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
