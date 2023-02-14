Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.19.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,403,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.