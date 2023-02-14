Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Up 97.8% in January

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Clever Leaves stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Monday. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,607. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

