Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.
NET has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NYSE NET opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.