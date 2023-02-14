Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.65.

NYSE:NET opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,517 shares of company stock worth $15,107,649. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 194,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

