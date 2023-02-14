CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

CNA stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

Featured Articles

