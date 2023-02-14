Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.20.

KO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,223,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.06.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $497,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.2% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

