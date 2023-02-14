Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares during the quarter. Cognyte Software makes up 0.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Cognyte Software worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 6.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,518,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 383,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cognyte Software by 109.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 135,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $260.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

