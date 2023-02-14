Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $57.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.54.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $214.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 101,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,477 and sold 560,244 shares valued at $24,009,993. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

