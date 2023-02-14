Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $42,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

CL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. 556,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

