Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 187,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,595,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,827,314. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.