Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,637,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 202,780 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Comcast worth $224,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 531,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.