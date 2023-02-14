Compound (COMP) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $48.90 or 0.00221499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $355.39 million and approximately $26.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00103129 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00060053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.04425535 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $29,124,765.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

