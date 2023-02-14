Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,282. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after buying an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,247,000 after buying an additional 1,046,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

