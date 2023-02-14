Concord Wealth Partners Buys 98 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.13 on Tuesday, reaching $729.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,116. The firm has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $728.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.29.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

