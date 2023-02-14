Concord Wealth Partners Grows Position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.31% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 5,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.