Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 979,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,633. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

