Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.99 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. 60,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.