Concord Wealth Partners Has $2 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

