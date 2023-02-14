Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797,822. The firm has a market cap of $479.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

