Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 119 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after acquiring an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 895,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

