Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $29,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. 610,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,511. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

