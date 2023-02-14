Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,152,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,821,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

