Concord Wealth Partners Sells 335 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

