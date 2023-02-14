Concord Wealth Partners Sells 502 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.36. 2,495,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,785. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

