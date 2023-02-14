Condor Capital Management Acquires 2,300 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $600,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

RENEU opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

