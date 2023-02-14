Condor Capital Management Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.62% of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF alerts:

ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VALT stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.