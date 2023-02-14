Condor Capital Management Invests $82,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 425,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 88,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

