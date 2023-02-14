Condor Capital Management Makes New $49,000 Investment in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% in the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACRO stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.