Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

