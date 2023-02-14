Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 576.0% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 126,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 158,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 54,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

