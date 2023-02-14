Condor Capital Management Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

