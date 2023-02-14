Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Achieves $108.08 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $108.08 million and $12.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,725.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00417475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00727825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00094524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00570049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05404774 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,893,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

