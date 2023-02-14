Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 16,014 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.