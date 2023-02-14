Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 33,560 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $111.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

