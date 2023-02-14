Connectus Wealth LLC Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,333 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,108,000 after buying an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,384,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 238,579 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.40 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.